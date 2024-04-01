YARMOUTH – Hazardous materials technicians were called to Yarmouth around 3 PM Monday. Yarmouth Fire tells Cape Wide News a mercury spill occurred from a broken thermometer. The incident happened at a residence on Pleasant Street. No injuries were reported.
Hazmat technicians called for mercury spill in Yarmouth
April 1, 2024
From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter
