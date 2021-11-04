You are here: Home / Cape Wide News / House fire in Hyannis temporarily closes section of Route 28

House fire in Hyannis temporarily closes section of Route 28

November 4, 2021

John P. Carroll/CWN

HYANNIS – Fire broke out in the kitchen of a home in Hyannis sometime after 10 AM Thursday. Smoke was showing from the structure at 1008 Falmouth Road (Route 28) when crews arrived. The fire was quickly knocked down and no injuries were reported. Because of hoses and apparatus in the roadway, Route 28 was temporarily closed between Strawberry Hill Road and Old Strawberry Hill Road. The exact cause of the fire is under investigation.

Filed Under: Cape Wide News Tagged With: ,

From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter


CapeCod.com
737 West Main Street
Hyannis, MA 02601
Contact Us | Advertise Terms of Use 
Employment and EEO | Privacy 