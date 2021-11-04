HYANNIS – Fire broke out in the kitchen of a home in Hyannis sometime after 10 AM Thursday. Smoke was showing from the structure at 1008 Falmouth Road (Route 28) when crews arrived. The fire was quickly knocked down and no injuries were reported. Because of hoses and apparatus in the roadway, Route 28 was temporarily closed between Strawberry Hill Road and Old Strawberry Hill Road. The exact cause of the fire is under investigation.
House fire in Hyannis temporarily closes section of Route 28
November 4, 2021
From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter
