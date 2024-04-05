NANTUCKET – Nantucket Police report that on Thursday at approximately 5:09 PM, central dispatch received a report of human remains being found near the east end of Nantucket Island. Two men that were in the area looking for deer antler sheds found the human remains. Patrol officers, detectives and Mass State Police responded and located the human remains in the dense woodland off Milestone Road. The scene was secured, processed and evidence was collected. The human remains were then removed and transferred to the Officer of Chief Medical Examiner. The cause of death is unknown at this time and remains under investigation by the Nantucket Police Detective Unit.
Human remains found on Nantucket
April 5, 2024
From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter
