Husband and wife accused of armed robbery at Plymouth Wal-Mart

PLYMOUTH – Plymouth Police report that Tuesday night, Officers responded to Wal-Mart for reports of a man menacing loss prevention personnel with a knife.

Officers spoke with Wal Mart Loss Prevention who attempted to stop a masked male after stealing expensive gaming monitors and a vacuum.

Loss Prevention stated that after identifying himself, Clifford Teague, 55, of Plymouth stated “You don’t want none of this.” Loss Prevention stated “It’s not that serious, I just want my stuff back.” Teague replied “F&*$ you, I will stab and kill you, don’t you see what I have in my hand?” The loss prevention agent looked down and saw a knife. The agent retreated and called us.

Clifford ran out of the store, threw the stolen merchandise into a vehicle, and jumped into the passenger seat. The vehicle sped away into the night with it’s lights off.

Wal-Mart Security was able to get the plate.

Officer Andrew Whelan was able to stop the vehicle on Summer Street, and arrest both Clifford Teague, as well as the driver, identified as his wife, Barbara Teague, 55, of Plymouth.

Mr. Teague made incriminating statements at the scene. The stolen merchandise and the knife were recovered from the interior of the vehicle.

A Magnetic “Fake Plate” was affixed to the rear of the vehicle. They forgot to affix a second fake plate to the real front plate…

Both were arrested and charged with Robbery while Armed & Masked, Assault w/a Dangerous Weapon, Shoplifting over 250.00, and Threats.

Mrs. Teague was also charged with a Number Plate Violation to Conceal ID, Having no Inspection Sticker, Possession of Class B (Cocaine), Class B, (Oxycodone), and Class E (Gabapentin).

Mr. Teague was held overnight at the Plymouth The Plymouth County Sheriff’s Department on a $5000.00 bail. His accomplice was released after posting a $260.00 bail.