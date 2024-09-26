MASHPEE – The Cape & Islands District Attorney confirms they presented an investigation conducted by the Mashpee Police Department to the Barnstable County Grand Jury regarding the circumstances involving a car crash on June 25, 2024, that claimed the life of 17-year-old Nolan Robert Barr and seriously hurt another occupant. At the conclusion of the presentation the Grand Jury handed up two indictments against Jack Burns charging him with operating a motor vehicle recklessly resulting in a death and assault and battery with a dangerous weapon resulting in serious bodily injury. An arraignment date will be set in the Falmouth Juvenile Court.
Scene photo by David Curran/Satellite News Service/CWN, photo right family handout.
Indictment handed down in crash that killed 17-year-old in Mashpee
September 26, 2024
From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter
- Provincetown Gets $1M State Grant For Motta Field Project
- Former Boston Red Sox Player To Manage In Cape League
- WATCH: Casey Sherman Investigates 68-Year-Old Behind Bars for Gang Murder He Says He Didn’t Commit
- Nantucket Mansion Sells for $25M as Hot Real Estate Trends Continue
- Muratore Endorsed by Fellow Republican State Rep. Xiarhos
- NTSB Engineer Says Carbon Fiber Hull From Submersible Showed Signs Of Flaws
- Barnstable To Hold Public Meeting On Centerville Village Sewer Expansion
- Holtec Appeal Moving Forward, Opponents Consider Options
- WATCH: WHOI Scientists Record Rarely Seen Sealife
- Former NBA Player Returning To Cape To Speak About Drug Recovery
- Comcast Provides New Video Upgrades for Falmouth Vet Center
- Kei Vehicles Can Be Registered Again In Massachusetts
- Yarmouth Hosting Comprehensive Plan Open House