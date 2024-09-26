Indictment handed down in crash that killed 17-year-old in Mashpee



MASHPEE – The Cape & Islands District Attorney confirms they presented an investigation conducted by the Mashpee Police Department to the Barnstable County Grand Jury regarding the circumstances involving a car crash on June 25, 2024, that claimed the life of 17-year-old Nolan Robert Barr and seriously hurt another occupant. At the conclusion of the presentation the Grand Jury handed up two indictments against Jack Burns charging him with operating a motor vehicle recklessly resulting in a death and assault and battery with a dangerous weapon resulting in serious bodily injury. An arraignment date will be set in the Falmouth Juvenile Court.

