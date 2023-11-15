Investigation underway after hate language allegedly used during unarmed robbery in Orleans

ORLEANS – An investigation is continuing into an unarmed robbery in Orleans late Friday evening where hate language was allegedly used. An Orleans Police report says officers responded to the Wendy’s on Canal Road about 10 PM. The victim related to police that a silver SUV followed him into the drive-thru lane at the restaurant. The report states a bald man exited the silver vehicle and approached the passenger side of the victim’s vehicle. The victim rolled down his window when the suspect reached in and opened the door. The victim exited his car and started recording the encounter. A female then exited the silver vehicle and allegedly stated “what are you doing in our neighborhood?” The male suspect then repeated the question. A scuffle ensued and the victim dropped his phone which the suspect picked up before driving away according to the officer’s report.

The officer wrote that two witnesses approached him, identified themselves, and corroborated the victim’s account. They went on to say they both heard the male suspect use a racially disparaging word. The victim and police attempted to track the phone and it was discovered across the street from the Wendy’s. Crime scene technicians were unable to lift any unusable prints. The victim was able to bring up the video. Officers recognized the male suspect but could not recall his name. However, they were able recall where he lived and were able to get a name from the town assessor’s records which enabled officers to bring up a driver’s license photo confirming the suspect. Officers responded to the residence and subsequently placed the suspect under arrest on charges of Unarmed robbery, Larceny from a person, and Assault and battery. His name will be made public pending further court action.

Cape Wide News reached out the Cape & Islands District Attorney’s office in regard to any possible bias charges. Spokesperson Danielle Whitney told CWN: “I am unable to comment on the facts of any pending case. However, it is a policy in this office that anytime there is a civil rights violation we take that very seriously and investigate that independently.”