Large amount of fuel spilled on Route 6 ramp

January 19, 2023

YARMOUTH – A large quantity of fuel was reportedly spilled on the Exit 72 offramp from Route 6 westbound to Willow Street sometime after 4 PM Thursday. Fire officials called for a sander to cover the spill. Traffic was delayed in the area. It was not immediately clear where the fuel came from.

