CAPE COD – Light snowfall Friday afternoon was leading to several fender benders across parts of the Cape. The pickup above went off Route 6 eastbound near Route 149 (Exit 65). In another crash, three vehicles collided on Falmouth Road (Route 28) at Osterville/West Barnstable Road. One person was transported to Cape Cod Hospital from that crash.

The steady snow should be moving out to sea in the next hour or two, with an arctic blast to follow for the weekend.