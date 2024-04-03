DENNIS – The Dennis Fire Department regrets to announce the passing of retired Firefighter/Paramedic Nancy Moyer after a long and courageous battle with occupational related cancer. Nancy will surely be missed by all. She was one of the first Female Firefighter/Paramedics on the Cape & Islands. She was hired full time on July 1st of 1986 and served the Town of Dennis honorably for over 34 years. Prior to that she was a Call Firefighter with the Brewster Fire Department, as well as Orleans Fire Department. The family is asking for privacy at this time. Dennis Fire will put out the details on arrangements as soon as they become available.
Longtime Dennis firefighter passes away after battle with cancer
April 3, 2024
From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter
