FALMOUTH – A man had to be extricated from a hole in Falmouth around 2 PM Wednesday. The incident unfolded at the Cataumet Sawmill on Thomas B. Landers Road. Firefighters freed the victim and called for a MedFlight helicopter to land at Falmouth Hospital to fly the victim to an off-Cape trauma center. The Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA) was notified as part of the investigation. Further details were not immediately available.