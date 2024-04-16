You are here: Home / Cape Wide News / Man airlifted after fall from ladder in Hyannis

Man airlifted after fall from ladder in Hyannis

April 16, 2024

HYANNIS – A man was flown to an off-Cape trauma center after reportedly falling 10-15 feet from a ladder. The incident happened sometime after noon on Main Street at West Main Gas. The victim was transported by Hyannis Fire to Cape Cod Gateway Airport to meet the Medflight helicopter. Further details were not available.

