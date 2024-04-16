HYANNIS – A man was flown to an off-Cape trauma center after reportedly falling 10-15 feet from a ladder. The incident happened sometime after noon on Main Street at West Main Gas. The victim was transported by Hyannis Fire to Cape Cod Gateway Airport to meet the Medflight helicopter. Further details were not available.
Man airlifted after fall from ladder in Hyannis
April 16, 2024
From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter
