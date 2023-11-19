Man charged with 1st degree murder in 2021 unsolved baby death



CENTERVILLE – Cape & Islands District Attorney Robert. J. Galibois announced on today’s date that Randy Patterson-Gerber, presently 25-years-old and formally of Centerville, MA, has been indicted by a Grand Jury in the Barnstable Superior Court for his role relating to the death of a 6-week-old infant child.

On or about September 7, 2021, Barnstable Police received a 911 call at approximately 10:25 AM to report an unresponsive 6-week-old infant. Upon arrival officers found the infant unresponsive, discolored, and cool to the touch. CPR was performed while enroute to Cape Cod Hospital. The infant was later transferred to a Boston area hospital via med flight. The infant passed away at the Boston area hospital.

The charges stem from an ongoing investigation conducted by The Unsolved Homicide Unit of the Cape & Islands District Attorney’s Office, the Barnstable Police Department, and the Massachusetts State Police Detective Unit assigned to the Cape and Islands District Attorney’s Office. The case will be prosecuted by Second Assistant District Attorney Tara Cappola and Chief of the Domestic Violence Unit, Ali Isaacs. Randy Patterson-Gerber will be appear in the Barnstable Superior Court for an arraignment Monday November 20, 2023, at 9 AM.

DA Galibois recognizes and deeply appreciates the work conducted by The Violent Apprehension Fugitive Section of Massachusetts State Police, The Falmouth Police Department, and the Dedham Police Department in arresting Randy Patterson-Gerber.

Due to the nature of these charges the Cape & Islands District Attorney’s Office will make no further comment on the charges against Randy Patterson- Gerber, at this time.

The Cape & Islands District Attorney’s Office reiterates that all defendants are presumed innocent.