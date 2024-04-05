Man convicted of 2017 sexual assault after bench trial



OSTERVILLE – Cape & Islands District Attorney Robert J. Galibois today announced that Anthony Collins, 38 years old, of Waltham, MA, was found guilty after a bench trial in Barnstable Superior Court on April 4, 2024 for his role relating to the June 2017 sexual assaults of Victim 1 in the village of Osterville.

Anthony Collins was convicted of two counts of rape on Victim 1. In addition to being convicted after a bench trial, Mr. Collins plead guilty to two counts of Indecent Assault and Battery on a person over the age of 14 on Victim 2.

During a weekend in June 2017, Victim 1 and Victim 2 went to a friend’s house in Osterville where other friends were present. The defendant was roommates with the host. Victim 1 and Victim 2 had never met the defendant prior to that night. Victim 1 became intoxicated and was put to bed by some of her friends. Later, and after everyone else went to bed, the defendant entered Victim 1’s room without invitation and sexually assaulted her.

Additionally, the defendant groped Victim 2 on two separate occasions.

The Barnstable Police Department conducted the investigation that led to the indictments.

Assistant District Attorney Courtney Scalice Chief of Vulnerable Victim Abuse Unit and Victim/Witness Assistant Deborah McCoy prosecuted the case. Barnstable Superior Court Judge Perrino sentenced Anthony Collins to 3.5-4.5 years in State Prison followed by 3 years probation.

The Cape and Islands District Attorney’s Office will make no further comment on Anthony Collins’ convictions at this time