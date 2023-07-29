Man facing drug and traffic charges after failing to stop for Wareham Police and being clocked at nearly 130 MPH



WAREHAM – From Wareham Police: On July 29, 2023, Just before 2:00 am this morning a Wareham Sergeant conducted a motor vehicle stop with a white Chevrolet Camaro on Main Street. The Camaro fled as the Sergeant was approaching the vehicle, and took off at a high rate of speed.

The Camaro led officers onto Interstate 195 westbound and hit estimated speeds of 130 MPH. For safety concerns the pursuit was terminated. Shortly after the pursuit was terminated, a Rochester officer spotted the Camaro on Route 105 in Marion, MA as it was getting onto Interstate 195 eastbound heading back towards Wareham.

Wareham officers were able to successfully deploy “Stop Sticks” (tire deflation devices) as the Camaro entered Wareham on Interstate 195 eastbound. Even after several deflated tires the Camaro continued onto Interstate 495 northbound, where it lost one (1) of its tires and rims before finally coming to a stop and safely ending the pursuit. The operator, Peter Rezendes IV, thirty-five (35), of Onset, MA was placed in custody without incident.

Officers located in the vehicle was a large amount of US Currency, and a quantity of suspect Fentanyl.

Rezendes IV, was charged with; Failure to Stop for Police, Operating after Suspension subsequent offense, Plate Violation, Marked Lanes, Operating to Endanger, and Possession with intent to distribute Class A (Fentanyl) subsequent offense.

Rezendes IV, will be arraigned at Wareham District Court Monday morning.

Rezendes IV, has a lengthy criminal history which include numerous narcotic related convictions.