Man facing multiple charges after Yarmouth home invasion leaves two people with burns

YARMOUTH – From Yarmouth Police: Yarmouth Police were called to a Rosetta Street residence early Saturday morning after receiving a 911 call for medical help. When officers arrived, they discovered a man suffering from severe burns to his chest, back and lower extremities.

Shortly before the call, a man had broken into the house through a bathroom window, displayed a knife and made threatening statements to the men inside. He made a gesture as if he was getting ready to stab one of them and a struggle ensued.

During the struggle, a pot of boiling water was used as a weapon, causing serious burns to both of the home’s occupants. The suspect then fled the house.

Following a K-9 track and canvassing by officers, the suspect, Christian Tenney, 32, was located and taken into custody in Barnstable.

Tenney is charged with two counts of home invasion, two counts of assault and battery with dangerous weapon, two counts of assault with a dangerous weapon and receiving stolen property.

The Yarmouth Police wants to ensure the public that this was targeted incident and not a random act.