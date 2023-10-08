You are here: Home / Cape Wide News / Man reportedly nearly drowns after slipping and falling into water at West End Breakwater in Provincetown

October 8, 2023

A full view of the West End Breakwater from the end of Commercial Street to Long Point

PROVINCETOWN – A man reportedly slipped and fell into the water at the West End Breakwater in Provincetown sometime before 4 PM Sunday. According to reports, bystanders were able to pull the victim out of the water. Rescuers brought the victim to a waiting ambulance at the rotary at the head of the breakwater. The victim was then rushed to Cape Cod Gateway Airport to meet a MedFlight helicopter for transport to an off-Cape trauma center. Further details were not immediately available.

The breakwater has been the scene of numerous slip and falls over the years.

