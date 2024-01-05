SANDWICH – A man was seriously injured after reportedly falling about 20 feet from scaffolding at a work site in Sandwich. The victim was transported from the scene on Main Street to Beth Israel Deaconess Hospital in Plymouth to meet a MedFlight helicopter to be flown to a trauma center. The incident is under investigation by the Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA). Further details were not immediately available.
Man seriously injured in fall from scaffolding in Sandwich
January 5, 2024
From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter
