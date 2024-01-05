You are here: Home / Cape Wide News / Man seriously injured in fall from scaffolding in Sandwich

Man seriously injured in fall from scaffolding in Sandwich

January 5, 2024

SANDWICH – A man was seriously injured after reportedly falling about 20 feet from scaffolding at a work site in Sandwich. The victim was transported from the scene on Main Street to Beth Israel Deaconess Hospital in Plymouth to meet a MedFlight helicopter to be flown to a trauma center. The incident is under investigation by the Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA). Further details were not immediately available.

