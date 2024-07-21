You are here: Home / Cape Wide News / Man seriously injured in reported assault in Hyannis

Man seriously injured in reported assault in Hyannis

July 20, 2024

HYANNIS – A man was seriously injured in a reported assault in Hyannis late Saturday evening. Officials responded to a location at Main Street and Old Colony Road about 11:30 PM. The victim was transported to Cape Cod Hospital under a trauma alert. Barnstable Police are investigating. Further details were not immediately available.

Filed Under: Cape Wide News Tagged With: ,

From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter


CapeCod.com
737 West Main Street
Hyannis, MA 02601
Contact Us | Advertise Terms of Use 
Employment and EEO | Privacy 