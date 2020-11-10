YARMOUTH – Yarmouth Police report that on Saturday at approximately 1:54 AM, Officer Journet stopped a motor vehicle for various infractions. The registered operator had a suspended license and the registration was revoked. The vehicle was stopped on Town Brook Road and Route 28. The operator was identified as Winston Cottrell, 30 from Nantucket. During the initial encounter, Cottrell sped away from the officers and traveled north on Town Brook Road at a high rate of speed. Cottrell drove across Buck Island and abandoned the motor vehicle at the end of Town Brook Road Extension. A search of the vehicle turned up a large amount of marijuana, drug paraphernalia and over $700 in cash. A warrant has been issued for Cottrell for failure to stop for police, distribution of class D substance, speeding, negligent operation of a motor vehicle and various other traffic offenses.
Man wanted on drug, MV charges after bailing on traffic stop in Yarmouth
November 9, 2020
From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter
