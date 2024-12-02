MASHPEE – Mashpee Fire Chief John Phelan is retiring after 34 years of dedicated service to the town of Mashpee. The station doors will be open for people to greet and congratulate the Chief from 9 AM to noon on Friday December 6th, with a recognition and presentation ceremony to be held at 10 AM all at the Mashpee Fire Department 20 Frank E. Hicks Dr. Coffee and refreshments will be provided.
Mashpee Fire Chief John Phelan retiring after 34 years
December 2, 2024
From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter
