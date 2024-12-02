You are here: Home / Cape Wide News / Mashpee Fire Chief John Phelan retiring after 34 years

Mashpee Fire Chief John Phelan retiring after 34 years

December 2, 2024


MASHPEE – Mashpee Fire Chief John Phelan is retiring after 34 years of dedicated service to the town of Mashpee. The station doors will be open for people to greet and congratulate the Chief from 9 AM to noon on Friday December 6th, with a recognition and presentation ceremony to be held at 10 AM all at the Mashpee Fire Department 20 Frank E. Hicks Dr. Coffee and refreshments will be provided.

