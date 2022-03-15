Mashpee Police seeking local man facing charges in connection with “shots fired” incident last Tuesday



MASHPEE – Mashpee Police have filed charges in connection with the “shots fired” call last Tuesday evening at the Mashpee Village condo complex.

Last Wednesday, Mashpee Police Chief Scott Carline told Cape Wide News that On March 8, 2022 at approximately 7:38 PM, the Mashpee Police Department received a report of a shooting in the B Building of the Mashpee Village located off Old Barnstable Road in Mashpee. Multiple witnesses confirmed they heard shots fired inside a residence with both the victim and suspect fleeing the area on foot. The shooting appeared to be the result of a physical altercation outside the residence which occurred just prior to the incident.

The area was immediately secured and at this time there is no threat to the public. The matter is currently under investigation by the Mashpee Police Department Detective Bureau. Anyone with any information regarding this incident is encouraged to contact the detective bureau at 508-539-1484. This is an active and ongoing investigation at this time and more information will be provided as it becomes available.

Today, Chief Carline issued the following update: After a lengthy investigation into the circumstances surrounding an alleged shooting at the Mashpee Village, the Mashpee Police Department has forwarded criminal charges regarding this incident. A physical altercation in the parking lot between the alleged suspect and victim in this case allegedly led to the suspect retrieving a firearm from his own residence and forcing his way into a second residence where the victim was staying with a friend. The suspect entered the residence brandishing a firearm where the physical altercation continued resulting in two shots being fired at the victim. The victim was not struck and all parties fled the area after the shooting.

After police arrived on scene, it was unclear if the alleged suspect had fled the area or barricaded himself inside the residence. At that point, the Cape Cod Regional Law Enforcement SWAT Teat responded to the area and assisted in securing the scene. It was later learned the suspect was not in the residence.

As a result of this investigation, an active arrest warrant was issued for Arkim L. Wade, 31, of Mashpee, charging him with Home Invasion, Assault With a Dangerous Weapon (2 counts), Discharging a Weapon Within 500 Feet of a Building, and Carrying a firearm without a license (all felonies).

If you have any information on Wade’s whereabouts please contact Detective Cook @ 508-539-1480 ext 7263.

Thank you in advance for your assistance!