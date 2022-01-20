Mashpee rescuers respond to seriously injured skateboarder, rollover crash

MASHPEE – Mashpee rescuers had a very busy Thursday afternoon. In addition to several medical calls, about 3:30 PM, crews responded to Pickerel Cove Road for a skateboarder who reportedly suffered a head injury. A MedFlight helicopter was requested but unable to respond so the victim was transported to South Shore Hospital trauma center in Weymouth. A short time later, a vehicle reportedly struck a utility pole and overturned on Great Oak Road near Walton Heath Road. The driver was able to get out of the vehicle and was also transported to South Shore Hospital trauma center. The pole was broken and Eversource was called to make repairs. Mashpee Police are investigating the crash.