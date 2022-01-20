MASHPEE – Mashpee rescuers had a very busy Thursday afternoon. In addition to several medical calls, about 3:30 PM, crews responded to Pickerel Cove Road for a skateboarder who reportedly suffered a head injury. A MedFlight helicopter was requested but unable to respond so the victim was transported to South Shore Hospital trauma center in Weymouth. A short time later, a vehicle reportedly struck a utility pole and overturned on Great Oak Road near Walton Heath Road. The driver was able to get out of the vehicle and was also transported to South Shore Hospital trauma center. The pole was broken and Eversource was called to make repairs. Mashpee Police are investigating the crash.
Mashpee rescuers respond to seriously injured skateboarder, rollover crash
January 20, 2022
From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter
- AG Healey Announces Bid for Massachusetts Governor
- Day Care Programs Expand COVID Testing, Aim to Stay Open
- Voting Bill Collapses, Democrats Unable to Change Filibuster
- Barnstable County Officials Highlight Sharps Disposal Program
- Barnstable Affordable Housing Trust Highlights Resources
- Chatham Independence Day Parade Looking for Theme
- AIDS Support Group Granted Thousands to Combat Opioid Crisis
- CCRTA Promoting New Improvements, Growing Ridership
- AARP Launches Online Job Center for Vets, Military Spouses
- Biden to Give Away 400 Million N95 Masks Starting Next Week
- Regional Organizations Discuss Bill Concerning Ride Share Workers
- Cape Cod Academy Holding Scholarship Exams, Info Session Saturday
- Downtown Hyannis Zoning Revisions Up For Discussion