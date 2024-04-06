MARSTONS MILLS – The Mass State Police Bomb Squad was called to the Barnstable Transfer Station on Flint Street around 10:30 AM Saturday. A hazardous materials collection was in progress and an item was brought in that officials deemed required the bomb squad’s response. Further details were not immediately available.
Mass State Police Bomb Squad called to Barnstable transfer station
April 6, 2024
From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter
