Mass State Police Bomb Squad called to Barnstable transfer station

April 6, 2024

MARSTONS MILLS – The Mass State Police Bomb Squad was called to the Barnstable Transfer Station on Flint Street around 10:30 AM Saturday. A hazardous materials collection was in progress and an item was brought in that officials deemed required the bomb squad’s response. Further details were not immediately available.

