Motor scooter burns up in Barnstable

October 2, 2023


BARNSTABLE – A motor scooter was consumed by fire in Barnstable around 3 PM Monday. The incident happened at Route 6A and Marstons Lane. No injuries were reported. It was not clear what spared the inferno.

