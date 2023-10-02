BARNSTABLE – A motor scooter was consumed by fire in Barnstable around 3 PM Monday. The incident happened at Route 6A and Marstons Lane. No injuries were reported. It was not clear what spared the inferno.
Motor scooter burns up in Barnstable
October 2, 2023
From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter
