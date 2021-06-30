Motorcyclist airlifted after colliding with guardrail in Bourne



BOURNE – A motorcyclist was seriously injured after reportedly colliding with a guardrail. The crash happened shortly before 7 PM Wednesday on the mainland side of the Sagamore Bridge by Exit 1A. The victim was transported to the Ella F. Hoxie School to meet a MedFlight helicopter for transport to Rhode Island Hospital trauma center in Providence. The collision is under investigation by Mass State Police. Traffic appeared to be getting by the scene without major delays.