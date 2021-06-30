You are here: Home / Cape Wide News / Motorcyclist airlifted after colliding with guardrail in Bourne

Motorcyclist airlifted after colliding with guardrail in Bourne

June 30, 2021


BOURNE – A motorcyclist was seriously injured after reportedly colliding with a guardrail. The crash happened shortly before 7 PM Wednesday on the mainland side of the Sagamore Bridge by Exit 1A. The victim was transported to the Ella F. Hoxie School to meet a MedFlight helicopter for transport to Rhode Island Hospital trauma center in Providence. The collision is under investigation by Mass State Police. Traffic appeared to be getting by the scene without major delays.

Filed Under: Cape Wide News Tagged With:

From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter


CapeCod.com
737 West Main Street
Hyannis, MA 02601
Contact Us | Advertise Terms of Use 
Employment and EEO | Privacy 