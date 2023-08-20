Motorcyclist airlifted after collision with car in Harwich

HARWICH – A motorcyclist was seriously injured in a collision with a car in Harwich. The crash happened at the intersection of South Street and Sisson Road just after 8:30 PM Saturday evening. The victim was taken to the Cape Cod Regional Technical School to meet a MedFlight helicopter to be flown to an off-Cape trauma center. Harwich Police are investigating the cause of the crash.

From Harwich Fire: At approximately 8:30 PM, Harwich Police and Fire responded to Sisson Rd. and South Street for a report of a car versus a motorcycle.

On arrival companies found a car and scooter had collided.

Based on the injuries Boston MedFlight was requested to the Cape Cod Regional Technical High School, one of the preset landing zones in Harwich.

The patient was quickly stabilized and transported to the Tech School and transferred to Boston Medflight.

Harwich Police is conducting the investigation of the accident.