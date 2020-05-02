BOURNE – A motorcyclist was seriously injured in a crash in Bourne late Saturday afternoon. The crash happened on Scenic Highway (Route 6) at Edgehill Road. The victim was taken to the Hoxie School on Williston Street to meet a MedFlight helicopter for transport to a trauma center. Bourne and State Police are investigating the cause of the crash.
Motorcyclist airlifted after crash in Bourne
May 2, 2020
From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter
