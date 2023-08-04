You are here: Home / Cape Wide News / Motorcyclist injured at Hyannis beach

Motorcyclist injured at Hyannis beach

August 4, 2023

HYANNIS – A motorcyclist was seriously injured in a crash in Hyannis Friday evening. The crash happened about 7:15 PM at Kalmus Beach off Ocean Street. The victim was rushed to Cape Cod Hospital under a trauma alert. Barnstable Police are investigating the crash. Further details were not immediately available.

