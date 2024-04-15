MARSTONS MILLS – A car and motorcycle collided in Marstons Mills about 10:45 AM Monday. The crash happened on Falmouth Road (Route 28) between Putnam Avenue and Old Post Road. The biker was transported to Cape Cod Hospital with unknown injuries. Barnstable Police are investigating the crash. Further details were not immediately available.
Motorcyclist injured in crash in Marstons Mills
April 15, 2024
From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter
