You are here: Home / Cape Wide News / Motorcyclist injured in crash in Marstons Mills

Motorcyclist injured in crash in Marstons Mills

April 15, 2024

MARSTONS MILLS – A car and motorcycle collided in Marstons Mills about 10:45 AM Monday. The crash happened on Falmouth Road (Route 28) between Putnam Avenue and Old Post Road. The biker was transported to Cape Cod Hospital with unknown injuries. Barnstable Police are investigating the crash. Further details were not immediately available.

Filed Under: Cape Wide News Tagged With:

From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter


CapeCod.com
737 West Main Street
Hyannis, MA 02601
Contact Us | Advertise Terms of Use 
Employment and EEO | Privacy 