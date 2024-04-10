You are here: Home / Cape Wide News / Motorcyclist taken to hospital after crash in Hyannis

Motorcyclist taken to hospital after crash in Hyannis

April 10, 2024

Via Cape Cod Incidents/CWN

HYANNIS – A motorcyclist was transported to Cape Cod Hospital with unknown injuries after a crash in Hyannis. Barnstable Police are investigating the crash which occurred on Iyannough Road (Route 132) at Phinney’s Lane.

Filed Under: Cape Wide News Tagged With: ,

From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter


CapeCod.com
737 West Main Street
Hyannis, MA 02601
Contact Us | Advertise Terms of Use 
Employment and EEO | Privacy 