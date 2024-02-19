Multi-vehicle crash on Route 28 at Bourne/Falmouth town line

BOURNE/FALMOUTH – A multi-vehicle crash was reported on MacArthur Boulevard (Route 28) southbound at the Bourne/Falmouth town line about 3:30 PM Monday. Several people were transported by ambulance to Falmouth Hospital. None of the injuries were believed to be life-threatening. Traffic was heavily backed up in the area and motorists were urged to seek alternate routes. Mass State Police are investigating how the crash occurred.