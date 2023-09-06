HYANNIS – A crash reportedly involving four vehicle snarled the evening commute in Hyannis. The crash happened about 5:20 PM on Iyannough Road (Route 132) by Cape Cod Gateway Airport. Several people were evaluated but no serious injuries were reported. Barnstable Police are investigating how the crash occurred.
Multi vehicle crash smarls evening commute on Route 132 in Hyannis
September 6, 2023
From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter
