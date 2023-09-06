You are here: Home / Cape Wide News / Multi vehicle crash smarls evening commute on Route 132 in Hyannis

September 6, 2023

HYANNIS – A crash reportedly involving four vehicle snarled the evening commute in Hyannis. The crash happened about 5:20 PM on Iyannough Road (Route 132) by Cape Cod Gateway Airport. Several people were evaluated but no serious injuries were reported. Barnstable Police are investigating how the crash occurred.

