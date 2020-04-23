Multiple people evaluated after three-vehicle crash in Wellfleet



WELLFLEET – Multiple people had to be evaluated after a three-vehicle crash in Wellfleet around 2 PM Thursday afternoon. The crash happened on Route 6 at the Coles Neck Road (Old Truro Road) turnoff. Photos showed a large pickup truck with front end damage and a sedan with rear end damage along with a Toyota SUV that appeared to have gone off the road and struck a street sign. A level one mass casualty incident (MCI) declaration brought ambulances from Brewster to Provincetown to the scene. Two children were reportedly among those evaluated. Two off the victims were taken Cape Cod Hospital for further evaluation. Wellfleet Police are investigating the cause of the crash. Traffic was backed up while the scene was worked.

Photos by AAP/CWN