Nantucket firefighters save cottage after overnight fire breaks out



NANTUCKET – Nantucket Fire reports that at 2:10 AM a 911 call reported smoke on Madaket Road in the Hedgebury area. An Engine was dispatched (2 FF/EMTs) to the scene arriving on scene at 2:18 AM. Secondary 911 calls from the neighbors and the residence reported the fire at a guest cottage behind 13 Hedgebury lane on the outside of the building and that the fire was moving to the guesthouse. An additional Engine responded with 3 duty firefighters and 1 off duty Firefighter, as well as the Chief and Deputy Chief for the department.

The first arriving engine found an exterior fire that had extended to the building’s exterior siding and a window. The first arriving Engine crew was able to control the fire and stop the fire from extending to the interior of the building.

The next arriving Engine assisted in assuring the fire had not extended past the exterior and overhaul.

Companies were successful in not allowing further spread to the interior saving the structure form considerable damage.

Damage to the structure from the fire is estimated at $50,000.

All Fire Department personnel were clear of the scene by 3:37 am. Madaket road was shut down for the length of the call.

Units that responded to the scene; E1, E4, C1 & C2 for a total of 8 NFD members. There were no injuries to civilians or Fire Department members.

The probable cause of the fire is still under investigation but with the initial reports lead to the fire starting in the area of pool operating equipment.

Photos by Nantucket Fire/CWN

