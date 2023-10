NANTUCKET – Jhan Barbosa, 20 year old male, last known location is in the area of the Town Pier heading to a relatives house in the area of Hinsdale/ Macys Ln on October 5, 2023.

If you have any information please contact the Nantucket PD at 508-228-1212 or email [email protected] or anonymously at [email protected]

Barbosa is described as 6’2″ tall and 165 lbs. He has brown hair and brown eyes. He has a tattoo on his left forearm of the sun and ocean.