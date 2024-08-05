National Night Out events scheduled

YARMOUTH – Yarmouth Police report that Tuesday, August 6th from 5 PM to 8 PM at the Mattacheese Middle School Fields, the Yarmouth Police Department is hosting National Night Out.

Come check out police vehicles, fire apparatus, natural resources equipment and meet our officers. There will be SWAT and K9 demonstrations, face painting, dunk tank, cotton candy and so much more!

Bring your family! Tell your friends! It’s always a lot of fun

MASHPEE – Mashpee Police will hold a National Night Out event on Wednesday August 7th from 5:30 PM to 7:30 PM (rain date is August 8th). The event is being held at the Mashpee Public Safety Complex lawn area on Frank E. Hicks Drive. There will be vehicle displays, K9 demos, free food, giveaways and FUN.

CHATHAM – Mark August 6th on your calendars for National Night Out 2024!

On the day, head over to the Police Department’s back parking lot, 240 George Ryder Road, for this free community event from 5-7 PM! Get to know your Police Officers, check out the Police vehicles, have some food and enjoy some fun activities for the kids.

This event is growing every year – don’t miss out!

BOURNE – The Bourne Police Department is proud to be hosting, along with its community partners the annual National Night Out event, a community-building initiative aimed at fostering stronger relationships between first responders and residents.

National Night Out is an annual community-building campaign, celebrated on the first Tuesday of August focused on promoting police-community partnerships and neighborhood camaraderie to make our neighborhoods safer, better places to live. With the goal of helping foster relationships between communities and law enforcement, National Night Out has partnered with over 17,000 communities and has positively impacted the lives of over 38 million Americans for more than 40 years.

Come out and join us on Tuesday, August 6th from 6p-8p at the Buzzards Bay Park. The event will feature

• Vehicle displays

• K-9 demonstrations

• Hotdogs and Hamburgers, Popcorn and Cotton Candy

• Meet and socialize with Public Safety team members with the Town, County,

State and Community

National Night Out is an opportunity for neighbors and first responders to come together and celebrate community. Together, we can work together to build a safer, more caring community.