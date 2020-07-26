NANTUCKET – The Coast Giard reports station Brant Point and Air Station Cape Cod responded to a report of a vessel on fire 20 miles southeast of Nantucket with 4 people aboard. A Good Samaritan rescued the people and brought them back to shore safely on Cape Cod.
No injuries after boat fire off Nantucket
July 25, 2020
From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter
