No injuries after box truck crashes into van in Harwich





HARWICH – Around 3 PM Friday a box truck reportedly failed to stop at a stop sign and t-boned a RCA Generator van at the intersection of Lower County Road and Riverside Drive. Both male drivers did not need medical attention at the scene, however, both vehicles needed attention and were towed. Harwich Police kept one lane open causing minor backup on Lower County Road. The scene was cleared in 30 minutes.

Photos by Jake O’Callaghan/CWN