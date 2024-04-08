You are here: Home / Cape Wide News / No injuries after three-vehicle crash in Yarmouth

No injuries after three-vehicle crash in Yarmouth

April 8, 2024



YARMOUTH – Just before 2:30 PM Monday afternoon there was a three-vehicle accident at Buck Island Road and Town Brook Road in Yarmouth. A Ford Super Duty pickup truck, Chrysler Sebring and a Ford Escape collided. Luckily there were no injuries. Yarmouth Police are investigating the cause of the crash.
Photos by John P. Carroll/CWN

