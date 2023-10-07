BARNSTABLE – Three people were evaluated at the scene of a traffic crash in Barnstable. The crash happened at Shootflying Hill Road and Huckins Neck Road sometime after 6 PM Saturday. Despite heavy damage all three victims were released at the scene. Barnstable Police are investigating the crash.
No serious injuries despite heavy damage after Barnstable crash
October 7, 2023
From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter
- Investment Made in Overdose Prevention Helpline
- Sunday Journal – Employment for Migrants, Bridge Replacements and More with the Cape Cod Chamber
- VIDEO: Sunday Journal – Breast Cancer Awareness Month: What to Know
- Sunday Journal – Barnstable Land Trust Celebrates 40 Years with Thoreau
- Joint Base Cape Cod Offering Section of Land for Affordable Housing
- Chamber of Commerce Announces Grant Program for Family Childcare Startups
- Eversource Expects Lower Natural Gas Costs This Winter
- Trauma-Informed Investigations Focus of Cape Law Enforcement
- Phase 2 of Bourne Bridge Maintenance Begins
- Healey Signs $1 Billion Tax Relief Bill
- State Awards Over $200,000 for Police Body Cameras on Cape Cod
- Orleans Sewer Crackdown Article Considered
- Fugitive Wanted in Brazil for Murder Captured on Martha’s Vineyard