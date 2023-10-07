You are here: Home / Cape Wide News / No serious injuries despite heavy damage after Barnstable crash

No serious injuries despite heavy damage after Barnstable crash

October 7, 2023

BARNSTABLE – Three people were evaluated at the scene of a traffic crash in Barnstable. The crash happened at Shootflying Hill Road and Huckins Neck Road sometime after 6 PM Saturday. Despite heavy damage all three victims were released at the scene. Barnstable Police are investigating the crash.

