Officials investigate if series of fire in Myles Standish State Forest are related

February 26, 2024


PLYMOUTH – A series of fire in the Myles Standish State Forest in Plymouth Monday are reportedly being considered suspicious. Two brush fires were doused before this structure was found on fire. The State Fire Marshal’s office has confirmed they are working with Plymouth Fire in the investigating into the fires. No injuries were reported.
Photos by David Curran/Satellite News Service/CWN

