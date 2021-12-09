You are here: Home / Cape Wide News / Oil delivery truck gets hung up in Falmouth

Oil delivery truck gets hung up in Falmouth

December 9, 2021

Falmouth Police/CWN

FALMOUTH – Falmouth Police reported that Sippewissett Road, near Palmer Ave was closed while a disabled truck could be removed. A photo released by police showed a Chalker Heating & Fuel truck tilted at a steep angle there. It is believed the fuel was offloaded before the truck was pulled from its predicament. No injuries or spillage were reported.

