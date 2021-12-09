FALMOUTH – Falmouth Police reported that Sippewissett Road, near Palmer Ave was closed while a disabled truck could be removed. A photo released by police showed a Chalker Heating & Fuel truck tilted at a steep angle there. It is believed the fuel was offloaded before the truck was pulled from its predicament. No injuries or spillage were reported.
Oil delivery truck gets hung up in Falmouth
December 9, 2021
From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter
