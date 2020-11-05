You are here: Home / Cape Wide News / One injured in Cotuit rollover crash

November 5, 2020

COTUIT – One person was taken to Cape Cod Hospital after a rollover crash in Cotuit Thursday morning. The crash happened about 6 AM on Falmouth Road (Route 28) near Route 130. Despite heavy damage, the driver was out of the vehicle when rescuers arrived. Traffic delays were reported until the scene was cleared. The cause of the crash is under investigation by Barnstable Police.

