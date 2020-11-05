COTUIT – One person was taken to Cape Cod Hospital after a rollover crash in Cotuit Thursday morning. The crash happened about 6 AM on Falmouth Road (Route 28) near Route 130. Despite heavy damage, the driver was out of the vehicle when rescuers arrived. Traffic delays were reported until the scene was cleared. The cause of the crash is under investigation by Barnstable Police.
One injured in Cotuit rollover crash
November 5, 2020
From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter
