One injured in crash on Route 132 in Barnstable

October 23, 2023

BARNSTABLE – One person was transported to Cape Cod Hospital following a crash on Route 132 in Barnstable. The crash happened shortly after 6:30 AM Monday at Attucks Lane. Traffic was tied up in the area until the vehicles could be towed. Barnstable Police are investigating the cause of the crash.

