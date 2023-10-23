BARNSTABLE – One person was transported to Cape Cod Hospital following a crash on Route 132 in Barnstable. The crash happened shortly after 6:30 AM Monday at Attucks Lane. Traffic was tied up in the area until the vehicles could be towed. Barnstable Police are investigating the cause of the crash.
One injured in crash on Route 132 in Barnstable
October 23, 2023
From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter
