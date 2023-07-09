You are here: Home / Cape Wide News / One injured in head-on crash in Eastham

One injured in head-on crash in Eastham

July 9, 2023

EASTHAM – One person was injured in a head-on crash in Eastham early Sunday afternoon. The crash happened on Route 6 at Nauset Road by the Salt Pond Visitor Center. Two other people were treated and released at the scene. Traffic was heavily tied up in the area. The cause of the crash is under investigation by Eastham Police.

