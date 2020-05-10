You are here: Home / Cape Wide News / One injured in overnight rollover on Route 6 in Harwich

One injured in overnight rollover on Route 6 in Harwich

May 10, 2020

HARWICH – One person was injured in an overnight rollover crash in Harwich. The crash happened sometime after 1:30 AM Sunday on Route 6 eastbound near exit 10. The victim was taken to Cape Cod Hospital with unknown injuries. The crash is under investigation by State Police.

