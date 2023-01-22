You are here: Home / Cape Wide News / One lane of Old Main Street in Yarmouth closed due to overnight car vs pole crash

January 22, 2023


YARMOUTH – Yarmouth Police report that due to an motor vehicle crash overnight and a utility pole struck, Old Main St. at Mill Ln. (Cultural Center of Cape Cod) is restricted to one lane only headed eastbound while repairs are made. Please seek alternate routes. The driver was transported to Cape Cod Hospital but appeared to have escaped any serious injuries.

