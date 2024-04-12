COTUIT – One person was transported to Cape Cod Hospital after a two-vehicle crash in Cotuit. The crash happened about 8:30 PM on Falmouth Road (Route 28) at Santuit Newtown Road. Barnstable Police are investigating the crash which tied up traffic in the area.
One person injured in two-vehicle crash in Cotuit
April 11, 2024
