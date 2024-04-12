You are here: Home / Cape Wide News / One person injured in two-vehicle crash in Cotuit

One person injured in two-vehicle crash in Cotuit

April 11, 2024

Via Cape Cod Incidents/CWN


COTUIT – One person was transported to Cape Cod Hospital after a two-vehicle crash in Cotuit. The crash happened about 8:30 PM on Falmouth Road (Route 28) at Santuit Newtown Road. Barnstable Police are investigating the crash which tied up traffic in the area.

Filed Under: Cape Wide News, Top Story Tagged With: ,

From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter


CapeCod.com
737 West Main Street
Hyannis, MA 02601
Contact Us | Advertise Terms of Use 
Employment and EEO | Privacy 