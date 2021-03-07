You are here: Home / Cape Wide News / One person safe after brush fire flares up catching their pants on fire in Sandwich

One person safe after brush fire flares up catching their pants on fire in Sandwich

March 7, 2021

SSANDWICH – Sandwich Firefighters were able to quickly get a brush fire under control. The fire flared up in the 100 block of Quaker Meeting House Road shortly after 1 PM. One person had their pants catch fire but luckily was not seriously injured. Further details were not immediately available.

