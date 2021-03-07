SSANDWICH – Sandwich Firefighters were able to quickly get a brush fire under control. The fire flared up in the 100 block of Quaker Meeting House Road shortly after 1 PM. One person had their pants catch fire but luckily was not seriously injured. Further details were not immediately available.
One person safe after brush fire flares up catching their pants on fire in Sandwich
March 7, 2021
From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter
