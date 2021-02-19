BOURNE – A small fire broke out in Bourne shortly after 8:30 AM Friday morning. Officials responded to Spencer’s Garden at 171 Clay Pond Road to find a mattress fire on the second floor which was quickly knocked down. One person was treated for minor burns. Further details were not immediately available.
One person treated for minor burns after fire breaks out in Bourne
February 19, 2021
From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter
