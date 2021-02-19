You are here: Home / Cape Wide News / One person treated for minor burns after fire breaks out in Bourne

One person treated for minor burns after fire breaks out in Bourne

February 19, 2021

BOURNE – A small fire broke out in Bourne shortly after 8:30 AM Friday morning. Officials responded to Spencer’s Garden at 171 Clay Pond Road to find a mattress fire on the second floor which was quickly knocked down. One person was treated for minor burns. Further details were not immediately available.

